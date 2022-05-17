Just Scrap Radio Ep. 79 with Chase Hooper, Eryk Anders, Parker Porter, and Vince Morales

The 79th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 55.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight Chase Hooper (3:17). UFC middleweight Eryk Anders (20:35) then comes on. UFC heavyweight Parker Porter (34:29) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Vince Morales (47:11).

Chase Hooper opens up the show to preview his UFC Vegas 55 fight against Felipe Colares. Chase talks about his time off, why he hasn’t fought in nearly a year, and cross-training with Stephen Thompson among others. He also touches on the featherweight division and whether there is any pressure on him to go out there and have another dominant performance.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Eryk Anders then stops by to discuss his UFC Vegas 55 fight against Jun Yong Park. Eryk talks about his last loss, what he learned from it and how this matchup came together. He also talks about the chainsaw incident that cut his foot open and how long that took to heal. The former Alabama football player also talked about Jon Jones among others training at Fight Ready.

Parker Porter joins the show to discuss his UFC Vegas 55 fight against Jailton Almeida. Parker talks about how this came together, why he believes it’s a lose-lose for him, and whether he thought about turning it down. He also talks about wanting to rematch Chris Daukaus down the line.

Vince Morales closed out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 55 fight against Jonathan Martinez. Vince explains why he is excited for this matchup so much due to his history with Chris Gutierrez. He also touches on training at Syndicate and working with Davey Grant who is the last person to defeat Martinez.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher