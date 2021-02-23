Jan Blachowicz says potential “bad blood” with Israel Adesanya depends on his trash talk

UFC light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz says he doesn’t have bad blood with Israel Adesanya right now – but that could change leading up to UFC 259.

The two men are set to clash for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship as Blachowicz defends the belt for the very first time. Adesanya, on the other hand, is hoping to join an elite group of fighters to have won belts in two different weight classes.

During a recent interview with Michael Bisping on his Believe You Me podcast, the Polish sensation Blachowicz made it clear that he won’t sit there in silence if “The Last Stylebender” decides to engage in trash talk.

“Not now [when asked if there is bad blood] – we will see later in the press conference,” Blachowicz said. “We will see what he’s gonna talk. If he says something to me, I will talk to him also. But you know, he’s good with talking. Together, we’ll do a good job inside the Octagon.”

While Blachowicz’s main focus right now is clearly beating Adesanya, he hasn’t forgotten about the prospect of a bout against Jon Jones.

“He does everything to not fight against me,” Blachowicz told Submission Radio recently, accusing Jones of ducking him. “So, what can I do? He promised me this fight after [I beat] Corey Anderson, and after couple of months he went to heavyweight. What the f**k?”

“First of all, I have to win against Glover or Israel, and after this fight we can talk about Jon Jones,” Blachowicz added. “I don’t care. I believe I catch him in the future somewhere, at 205 or in heavyweight. Or maybe I’ll go to Albuquerque and go to his gym and we do sparring on the mat. But I believe that I have to fight against him somewhere, just for myself.”

Whatever happens next for Blachowicz, nobody can deny that he is enjoying one of the best late-career runs in UFC history right now – and he hopes to keep that momentum going at UFC 259.

Do you believe Jan Blachowicz will beat Israel Adesanya next month?