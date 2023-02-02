Jamahal Hill hits back at critics who believe Jiri Prochazka is the legitimate light-heavyweight champion: “My man’s barely beat Glover”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill doesn’t want to hear any talk about Jiri Prochazka.

‘Sweet Dreams’ is fresh off his showdown with Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 last month. Despite heading into the Brazilian’s home country, Hill dominated. He wound up winning the bout via a lopsided unanimous decision, becoming champion in the process.

Following the event, Jiri Prochazka called out the newly crowned champion. ‘Denisa’ famously vacated his title due to injury last November, just months after winning the title. For his part, Hill later responded with a callout video of his own, mocking Prochazka’s video.

As is the case when a champion loses his title outside the cage, there are discussions about who the legitimate titleholder is. For his part, Jamahal Hill addressed the subject during a recent interview on The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani. There, he made it clear that he’s not a believer in that sort of talk.

“My man’s barely beat Glover,” Jamahal Hill said. “If they fight that fight ten times out of ten, how many times does Jiri win? ‘Cause I know for a fact it ain’t ten, it ain’t nine, it ain’t eight. And for what we’ve seen, it more likely goes the other way. Glover’s still on this planet, you get what I’m saying? ‘Cause like be honest.” (h/t MMA News)

“Based off the fight that you’ve seen between them two, not seeing me and Glover, me and Glover had not fought. But you have ten times the amount you’d use up, you have to put your money on one side, who’s gonna win the most times out of the ten? Who do you pick?”

“Here’s another factor to factor in. Bro, he had an injury that was nasty enough to where it compromised him that bad where he has to recover and come back. Is he gonna be the same dude? Right now, the level that you’re speaking of him being the best on and best at, he’s not at that level. ‘Cause if he was, he would be able to fight…As far as we’re talking, ‘active’, whenever I think of who is the best active that could go right – I’m the best.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!