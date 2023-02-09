Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.

One route he could go down is a superfight with Alex Pereira, the current UFC middleweight champion. ‘Poatan’ has made it known that he’d be interested in fighting Hill in an attempt to become a two-weight world champ in the promotion.

Alas, while that does sound appealing, he has a rematch with Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 to worry about.

In the eyes of Hill, that’s what he should be giving his full attention.

“I think he should really focus on Izzy because he was getting his ass whopped for a good majority of that fight last time before he won,” Hill said.

Hill advises Pereira

“He had some things happen for him like the leg (kick) check at the end,” Hill said. “I think if Izzy just throws hands – just box him; just be quick and outbox him – he’ll win.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It’s not uncommon for two champions to fight each other in the UFC. After all, it’s going to happen in just two days’ time when Alex Volkanovski battles Islam Makhachev.

For Hill, though, the priority is likely going to be Jiri Prochazka. There is no current timetable laid out for his return but when he does come back, Hill will be waiting for him.

Would you be interested in seeing Jamahal Hill vs Alex Pereira? Who would be the favourite to win the contest in your eyes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, BJPENN Nation!