Corey Anderson trolls Jan Blachowicz following title loss to Glover Teixeira at UFC 267

Corey Anderson trolled Jan Blachowicz following his title loss to new UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira at UFC 267.

Blachowicz and Anderson fought twice in the UFC, and the two are still bitter rivals to this very day. The first time they met in the Octagon was at UFC 191 in September 2015. At that point in Blachowicz’s career, he was a very poor grappler and Anderson took advantage of it by taking him down for 15 minutes and grinding out a decision. The two then rematched five years later at UFC Rio Rancho in February 2020, with Blachowicz knocking out Anderson in the first round to earn a title shot at the light heavyweight belt.

Not long after Blachowicz knocked out Anderson, “Overtime” became a free agent and he signed with Bellator. Since signing with Bellator, Anderson has won all three of his fights by knockout and he will next take on Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix. Should Anderson win that fight, he believes that there is no question he will have to be the world’s No. 1 LHW. Remember, Anderson has a decision win over Teixeira from the UFC back in July 2018, too.

Blachowicz and Anderson have been going back-and-forth on social media and interviews lately, and Anderson believes that may have left Blachowicz unfocused for Teixeira. Taking to his social media following UFC 267, Anderson trolled Blachowicz, suggesting that the Pole was not focused on his fight against Teixeira enough and that it ultimately cost him his belt. As far as Anderson goes, Blachowicz should have handled his own business, first.

As I said… Jan was worried about me after I handled my business and forgot he had his own business!! #UFC267 — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) October 30, 2021

Do you think Corey Anderson is now the No. 1 light heavyweight in MMA now that Glover Teixeira has defeated Jan Blachowicz?