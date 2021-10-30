Jake Paul responds to Dana White telling him to fight boxers his age

The war of words between Jake Paul and UFC President Dana White doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Claressa Shields, current PFL MMA lightweight and two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing, recently shared her feelings on Paul when asked if she’d ever work with the YouTube sensation. Stating that she’d “never fight on the undercard of Jake Paul,” it led Paul to clap back at Shields following her first career MMA loss this past Wednesday against Abigail Montes at the 2021 PFL Championship.

When White caught wind of the comments, he had his own thoughts to share before Paul himself fired back on Friday.

“When are you gonna start fighting somebody your own f*cking age, your own weight, that actually fights in your own f*cking sport that you’re claiming you’re in?” White told MMA Fighting. “Shut the f*ck up, you goofball. For you to call Claressa Shields a loser is f*cking unbelievable.”

Dana White loves promoting my fights for free.. thank you @danawhite pic.twitter.com/OGKBhduiMK — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 30, 2021

“Dana White loves promoting my fights for free.. thank you @danawhite,” Paul’s caption read before speaking in a video on Twitter. “Claressa Shields loses MMA bout… That’s her. Maybe this is why Dana loves Conor [McGregor] so much… because he always loses. I think he’s confused. But let’s keep going.”

Earlier today, Jake Paul revealed that his next time out will be on Dec. 18 opposite younger brother to Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury in Tampa Bay, Florida.

“Right now, daddy Dana!” Paul said. “Look at that! I just announced it today. Thank you for being a part of the announcement. We’re basically the same age, the same height, the same reach, and the same weight. He’s 7-0, undefeated. I’m 4-0, undefeated. And his brother is the heavyweight champion of the world. If that’s not a real boxer, I don’t know what is! I’m doin’ it, Dana!”