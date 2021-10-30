UFC 267: ‘Błachowicz vs. Teixeira’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for today’s UFC 267 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira.

Blachowicz (28-8 MMA), the UFC’s reigning light heavyweight champion, will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Israel Adesanya back in March. The Polish powerhouse is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, which includes three victories by way of knockout.

Meanwhile, Glover Teixeira (32-7 MMA) will enter today’s UFC 267 main event sporting a five-fight winning streak. The 42-year-old most recently competed eleven months ago, where he earned a submission victory over Thiago Santos.

Today’s UFC 267 event is co-headlined by an interim bantamweight title fight between Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen.

Yan (15-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing his bantamweight title to Aljamain Sterling in controversial fashion at UFC 259. Prior to his DQ loss to ‘Funkmaster’, the Russian standout was on a ten-fight winning streak, which included stoppage victories over MMA legends Jose Aldo and Uriah Faber.

Meanwhile, Cory Sandhagen (14-3 MMA) will get his first shot at promotional gold at UFC 267, this despite suffering a split decision loss to TJ Dillashaw in his most recent effort. ‘The Sandman’ has gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances, scoring stoppage wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar during that stretch.

Also featured on today’s UFC 267 main card is a key lightweight bout featuring Islam Makhachev taking on Dan Hooker.

Makhachev (20-1 MMA) will enter the contest on an eight-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission win over Thiago Moises in July.

As for Dan Hooker (21-10 MMA), ‘The Hangman‘ most recently competed five weeks ago at UFC 266, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Nasrat Haqparast. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for Hooker, who had previously suffered setbacks to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler respectively.

Get all of today’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 267 Main Card (ESPN+, 2pm EST)

Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira –

Petr Yan vs Cory Sandhagen –

Islam Makhachev vs Dan Hooker –

Alexander Volkov vs Marcin Tybura –

Li Jingliang vs Khamzat Chimaev –

Magomed Ankalaev vs Volkan Oezdemir –

UFC 267 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 10:30am EST)

Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba –

Ricardo Ramos vs Zubaira Tukhugov –

Albert Duraev vs Roman Kopylov –

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs Benoit Saint-Denis –

Shamil Gamzatov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk –

Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy –

Hu Yaozong vs Andre Petroski –

Tagir Ulanbekov vs Allan Nascimento –

Who are you picking to win today’s UFC 267 fights? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!