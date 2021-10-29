VIDEO | Intergender MMA fight sends Twitter into a frenzy

Intergender MMA has yet to catch on… and at this rate, it probably never will.

A video surfaced on Friday of a bout held in Russia between a man and a woman that both were blatantly not professional fighters. In the end, the man came out on top scoring a ground and pound TKO victory in round two.

As the intergender MMA fight footage began to spread around social media, the reactions were anything but positive.

There are people actually sitting and watching this… I'm flabbergasted. #mma? https://t.co/EdeUmn2VkJ — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) October 29, 2021

In the whacky world of combat sports that we started living in circa 2020, it’s always a surprise to get something surprising on-screen when considering the possibilities of a Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather or Mike Tyson boxing match.

Yet, this isn’t even the most notable intergender MMA fight we’ve seen as of late.

Late last year, Russian flyweight prospect Darina Mazdyuk skyrocketed to fame with her viral performance against the 500-plus pound Grigory Chistyakov. Earning a first-round TKO, Mazdyuk also was rewarded with a Bellator contract that led to her promotional debut this past weekend at Bellator 269 in Moscow. Unfortunately for the “Red Queen,” she would suffer a second-round TKO defeat when taking on Katarzyna Sadura to fall to 4-2.

In more prominent positions, former two-division UFC champion “Triple C” Henry Cejudo has openly spoken about intergender MMA bouts with fellow champions in Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, and now training partner, Zhang Weili – nothing ever coming to fruition.