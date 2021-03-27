Colby Covington shares his prediction for Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

Colby Covington has shared a bold prediction for tonight’s UFC 260 main event rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

Miocic (20-3 MMA) will be looking to earn his third straight victory and second career win over Ngannou this evening. The pair first collided at UFC 220, with Stipe emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision. Since then, the “baddest man on the planet” has engaged in three straight fights with Daniel Cormier, winning their two most recent contests.

Meanwhile, since his first setback to Stipe Miocic, ‘The Predator‘ has gone 4-1 which includes four straight knockout wins. In his most recent effort, Francis Ngannou (15-3 MMA) needed just 20-seconds to demolish top contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Despite Ngannou being the favorite to emerge victorious in tonight’s UFC 260 rematch with Miocic, Colby Covington believes fight fans should be throwing their money down on the reigning and defending champ this evening (via Instagram).

“Greeting nerds and virgins. America’s champ is back with America’s pick of the week brought to you by Colby Covington Inc. and the undisputed king of the sports book MyBookie.ag. UFC 260 is tonight and in the main event we’ve got a heavyweight title fight. And I know, Stipe isn’t Einstein, but it doesn’t take a genius to figure out the blueprint in this one. Because if you can takedown Christmas lights, you can probably takedown Francis Ngannou.”

Colby Covington continued:

“There’s only one thing more gassed up than Franny and that’s his hype. So go bet that Stipe money line and double your net worth.”

Francis Ngannou is currently the -140 betting favorite to defeat Stipe Miocic this evening in Las Vegas.

Do you agree with Colby Covington that Miocic will once again spell an end to the Ngannou hype train in their rematch at UFC 260? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!