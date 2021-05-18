Jake Paul claims “there’s conversations happening” with the UFC

Jake Paul says he has been in talks with the UFC.

Paul, the brash YouTuber turned boxer is 3-0 and coming off a first-round TKO over Ben Askren. After the fight, Dana White questioned the legitimacy of the bout, but there is no question Paul is currently one of the biggest prizefighters and he recently revealed he is a free agent and open to other opportunities.

“I’m a free agent,” Paul said to Chael Sonnen on his You’re Welcome podcast (via MMAFighting). “Look, I think that’s the way it should be with all fighters. It just sucks to see these young kids, these young boxers, these young UFC champions get tied up into these contracts where they’re owned by the promoter.

“They’re owned by Dana White and they’re not getting fair pay, they’re not getting the fights they want. It’s a big problem,” Paul added. “How is Arianny Celeste—she’s a ring girl, right?—how is she making more money than some of the fighters in the Octagon who are risking their lives? It doesn’t make sense to me and it’s just a big problem.

“I’m hoping to help change that and just help fighters realize they are the content. They are the ones that the fans are showing up for,” Paul continued. “They are the ones that are driving these pay-per-views. They’re the ones risking their lives and they should be rewarded for that.”

Although many expect Paul to fight under the Triller banner again, he revealed he has talked to the UFC about a potential fight. It’s unlikely it would be in MMA, but a cross-promotion boxing match, similar to what Floyd Mayweather did with Conor McGregor is not out of the question.

“Look, there’s conversations happening,” Paul said. “I believe Kamaru’s manager is already in talks with Dana and I think that’s all I can say. A hundred percent, I’m down for all the smoke. I want all the smoke. Daniel Cormier, another example.”

However, White has said he doesn’t care to do business with either Paul brothers. Regardless, Jake Paul has no shortage of possible opponent for his next fight whenever that might be.

