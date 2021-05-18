Miesha Tate roasts internet troll for Ronda Rousey comment

Miesha Tate recently announced that she will be making a surprise return to the Octagon where she’ll take on Marion Reneau in the main event at UFC Vegas 31.

Since retiring, Tate has maintained a strong media presence and is often asked for her opinion on MMA news topics.

Speaking on her weekly radio show ‘MMA Today’ on Sirius XM, the former champion was full of praise for PFL star Kayla Harrison, and said,

“Yes, she’s ready. She’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist, she’s a savage. What better woman is there at 145 besides Amanda [Nunes] who is actually a 135er. I mean first of all she’s fighting at 155, she’s proved that she can make and win, at 145, that would be the division to come to. There are no better women in my opinion than Kayla Harrison at 145, her and Amanda would be a very exciting fight to watch and a fight stylistically that’s much more interesting than any other fight at 145 for Amanda.”

MyMMANews did a story on Tate’s comments, which drew a negative response from one of their Facebook followers, who said,

“Kayla would kill her. And still can’t get Rousey’s name out of her mouth. What a surprise.”

Tate then saw the remark, and was clearly in no mood to mess around. The 34-year-old responded by saying,

“I hope you didn’t work up too much of a sweat with your a**hole comment. To kill or be killed you know nothing about so sit back down on you cushy couch you potato and let the warriors do the work.”

Tate’s rivalry with Ronda Rousey was arguably the most significant in the history of women’s MMA. Like Tate, Rousey said goodbye to the sport in 2016 on the back of a two-fight skid. She then went onto the WWE.

‘Cupcake’s’ path took her to Singapore in 2018 where she took up the role of Vice President with ONE Championship. She’s also had two children since deciding to hang up the gloves. As one of the biggest stars in the sport, her return will no doubt be watched with plenty of interest.

Tate’s bout with Reneau is set for July 17th and she’ll be looking for her first win since she famously choked out Holly Holm to win the title at UFC 196.

After going on to lose her next two fights, the women’s MMA icon retired from the sport later in 2016.

She’s now back training at Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas. In Rouneau, she faces an opponent who’s currently riding a four-fight losing streak following decision defeats to Zingano, Yana Kunitskaya, Pennington and Macy Chiasson.

If Miesha Tate can get herself back in the win column, she’ll no doubt be right back in the title conversation at 135lb.

Will she return to winning ways after such a long time out?