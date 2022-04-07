Jairzinho Rozenstruik warns Marcin Tybura of his power ahead of UFC 273: “As soon as I start touching people they have big problems”

Jairzinho Rozenstruik wasn’t surprised he was booked to fight Marcin Tybura.

Rozenstruik headlined a card last year against Augusto Sakai who he knocked out in brutal fashion. That same night, Marcin Tybura TKO’d Walt Harris in the evening’s co-main attraction. After the event, Tybura called for the Rozenstruik fight to happen next but instead they both got different opponents. Now, however, after they both lost their last fights, the two will meet on the UFC 273 prelims.

“No it doesn’t (surprise me), he was asking for the fight when I fought Augusto Sakai,” Rozenstruik said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “He fought in the co-main event and wanted the winner of our fight, and now it’s time for us to fight. It makes sense, it’s a good matchup, he has been around for a while.”

Although Rozenstruik thinks the matchup makes sense, he does expect Tybura to shoot for takedowns often. He doesn’t think the Pole will want to stand and trade with him but since training for Blaydes, he says his takedown defense has gotten better.

“Everybody wants to do that, we will be prepared, especially after my last fight,” Rozenstruik said. “The wrestling, I forced myself to go back to zero and learn it again.”

With Jairzinho Rozensturik thinking he can defend Marcin Tybura’s takedowns, he believes the KO will come. He knows he has power in his hands and believes it is only a matter of time before he gets the KO win.

“He has his wrestling and jiu-jitsu, but if it stays on the feet it is easier for me. If he takes me down, I need to get back up but I can finish the fight wherever it goes,” Rozenstruik said. “The knockout comes by itself, I know I have it in my hands, as soon as I start touching people they have big problems. I’m going to be in shape and I feel really good going into this fight.”

Should Rozensturik get the KO win over Tybura at UFC 273, he isn’t sure who would be next but hopes it would be a top-five opponent.

“As soon as I put this guy away I want to go right back to the top five,” Rozenstruik said.

Do you think Jairzinho Rozenstruik will KO Marcin Tybura at UFC 273?