Jairzinho Rozenstruik on UFC Vegas 20 opponent Ciryl Gane: “This guy has a lot of hype”

UFC heavyweight Jairzinho Rozenstruik commented on his upcoming UFC Vegas 20 opponent Ciryl Gane, saying that “this guy has a lot of hype.”

There are many MMA analysts who believe Gane could be a future UFC heavyweight champion. Not only does he have the Muay Thai striking background, but he also has an absolutely phenomenal ground game to go along with it, which is a rarity for a big man of his size. There is so much hype behind Gane that, despite being ranked No. 7 in the UFC, he’s a huge betting favorite heading into this fight against Rozenstruik despite the fact “Bigi Boi” is ranked above Gane at No. 3. That right there shows how much hype there is right now behind Gane, hype that Rozenstruik hopes to steal.

Speaking to John Hyon Ko of SCMP MMA, Rozenstruik said that his goal this weekend at UFC Vegas 20 is to go in there and “kill the hype” of Gane.

“Right now, this guy has a lot of hype. It’s a big opportunity to kill the hype and show exactly what I am. Why I’m there. It’s not that it was given to me. I worked hard to be there so it’s an opportunity to make a statement that I belong (at) the top and I’m a title contender. I’m happy that I can be busy, fight again, stay sharp. So I can be ready for what’s coming next,” Rozenstruik said.

The fight between Rozenstruik and Gane is crucial for both men to win as they get closer to the top of the UFC heavyweight division. With Jon Jones likely fighting the winner of UFC 260’s Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2, the winner of Rozenstruik vs. Gane could potentially fight Derrick Lewis for a future title shot. It’s a massive opportunity for both men this Saturday night, and Rozenstruik hopes he’s the man who walks away with the hype.

Do you think Jairzinho Rozenstruik has what it takes to pull off the upset against Ciryl Gane?