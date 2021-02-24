Dominick Cruz says Dana White “doesn’t care” about Henry Cejudo comeback talk

Dominick Cruz doesn’t believe UFC President Dana White cares about Henry Cejudo’s comeback talk.

Cejudo, the former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, announced his retirement after defending the bantamweight belt with a TKO win over Cruz in 2020. Despite his retirement announcement, he continues to tease a comeback, most commonly campaigning for a fight with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

According to Cruz, however, Cejudo’s comeback talk is falling on deaf ears.

Cruz suspects that Cejudo is asking for too much money, and that White simply doesn’t view the former two-division champion as a valuable commodity.

“I don’t think [he comes back],” Cruz told ESPN’s Ariel Helwani when asked if Cejudo will ever return to the cage. “He has this thing where he thinks that he’s worth millions and millions of dollars, and I think that Dana doesn’t care. So probably not, because he wants a certain amount of money before he’ll come back and fight, and I don’t know if he’ll ever get that.”

Cruz continued, explaining that White currently has a jam-packed bantamweight roster featuring a number of world-class fighters who don’t make exorbitant demands.

“You look at the rest of the division, Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling, two contenders that are fighting for the belt coming up, those guys aren’t asking for a ton of money, and they’re going to bring a crazy fight to the table,” Cruz said. “Why would you bring back Cejudo, who’s playing it safe on the sidelines? For what? He doesn’t bring any extra views. If you’re a Conor McGregor, if you’re a Ronda Rousey, yes, you’d figure it out. But if you’re Henry Cejudo? He doesn’t bring some sort of awe factor to these fights to where everybody can’t wait to tune in to watch. They’re just kind of laughing at him. He’s cringey.”

Cruz, the former UFC bantamweight champion, is slated to return to action against Casey Kenney at UFC 259 on March 6.

What do you think of these comments from Dominick Cruz? Has Dana White moved past Henry Cejudo?