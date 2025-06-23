Dana White reacts to Jake Paul’s next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

Dana White will have some competition when UFC 317 goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. On the same night, Jake Paul is set to meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

During a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest, White was asked by MMA Fighting what he thought about competing with a Paul fight. It’s safe to say he’s not especially concerned.

“Oh really? I didn’t even f*cking know that,” White said. “I didn’t even know he was fighting so that’s how concerned I am about it.”

While Paul will headline Saturday’s boxing card, the bill will feature a few other respected fighters. That includes former UFC champ Holly Holm, who will return to the boxing ring after years focused on MMA.

White claimed he hadn’t heard about Holm’s fight.

“Oh no shit?” the UFC boss said when asked about Holm competing on the Jake Paul undercard.

UFC 317 will be headlined by a clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, who will meet for the vacant lightweight belt. Flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja will also defend his belt against Kai Kara-France on the card.

See the full lineup for the card below: