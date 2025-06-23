Dana White reacts to Jake Paul’s next boxing match going head-to-head with UFC 317

By BJ Penn Staff - June 23, 2025

Dana White will have some competition when UFC 317 goes down in Las Vegas this Saturday. On the same night, Jake Paul is set to meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in the boxing ring.

During a recent appearance at Fanatics Fest, White was asked by MMA Fighting what he thought about competing with a Paul fight. It’s safe to say he’s not especially concerned.

“Oh really? I didn’t even f*cking know that,” White said. “I didn’t even know he was fighting so that’s how concerned I am about it.”

While Paul will headline Saturday’s boxing card, the bill will feature a few other respected fighters. That includes former UFC champ Holly Holm, who will return to the boxing ring after years focused on MMA.

White claimed he hadn’t heard about Holm’s fight.

“Oh no shit?” the UFC boss said when asked about Holm competing on the Jake Paul undercard.

UFC 317 will be headlined by a clash between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira, who will meet for the vacant lightweight belt. Flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja will also defend his belt against Kai Kara-France on the card.

See the full lineup for the card below:

UFC 317 Main Card

155 lbs.: Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira
125 lbs.: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Kai Kara-France
155 lbs.: Beneil Dariush vs. Renato Moicano
125 lbs.: Brandon Royval vs. Joshua Van
135 lbs.: Payton Talbott vs. Felipe Lima

UFC 317 Prelims:

185 lbs.: Jack Hermansson vs. Gregory Rodrigues
145 lbs.: Hyder Amil vs. Jose Delgado
125 lbs.: Viviane Araujo vs. Tracy Cortez
155 lbs.: Terrance McKinney vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
185 lbs.: Sedriques Dumas vs. Jackson McVey
265 lbs.: Jhonata Diniz vs. Alvin Hines
170 lbs.: Niko Price vs. Jacobe Smith

For comparison’s sake, here’s the lineup for the Jake Paul that goes down the same night as UFC 317.

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. Main Card

200 lbs.: Jake Paul vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
200 lbs.: Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos
132 lbs.: Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega
135 lbs.: Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer
147 lbs.: Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez
147 lbs.: Raul Curiel vs. Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez

Paul vs. Chavez Jr. Prelims

115 lbs.: John Ramirez vs. TBD
126 lbs.: Victor Morales vs. Renee Alvarado
118 lbs.: Alexander Gueche vs Vincent Avina
147 lbs.: Joel Iriarte vs. Yusuph Metu
108 lbs.: Naomy Vall vs. Ashley Felix

UFC 317 will cost $79.99 to purchase. Paul vs. Chavez Jr. will be considerably cheaper, at $59.99.

