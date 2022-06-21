Israel Adesanya sends a warning to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 276: “These ain’t big pillow gloves, these are four ounce deadly weapons that I can’t wait to drive through your face”

Israel Adesanya, the reigning UFC middleweight champion, has sent a warning to Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 276.

It will be Adesanya (22-1 MMA) vs Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) on July 2nd at UFC 276 in the middleweight main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 276 will also see Alex Pereira (5-1 MMA) enter the Octagon to face Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA) in a middleweight match-up.

Adesanya is already looking past Cannonier with any eye towards Alex Pereira.

When Adesanya and Pereira fought under the Glory banner, it was Adesanya who lost via knockout. The champ has not forgotten about that fight and is letting Pereira know he’s ready for him.

Pereira is a former two division Glory Kickboxing champion and the only man to have knocked out Adesanya in combat sports.

Of course Alex Pereira vows to take the UFC belt away from Israel Adesanya and in speaking with had this to say about a future fight:

“Well if the fight is tomorrow, me and (Israel Adesanya), absolutely (I would beat him). But I know I just got into the organization, I have a path to follow here before I get the belt. So my focus is to become the world champion. So if he’s there or not, that’s where I wanna get. Let’s see who’s there by the time I get there. But when I get there and he’s still there, I will have no fear at all to take his belt. The one who got to be worried about is him because I beat him two times already.”

‘The Last Stylebender’ shared a warning ahead of UFC 276 to Alex Pereira saying:

“This isn’t kickboxing. This is mixed martial arts. These ain’t big pillow gloves. These are four ounce deadly weapons that I can’t wait to drive through (Alex Pereira’s) face after I go through Jared Cannonier.”

Strong words from both middleweight fighters. The champ is obviously looking for revenge and confident he will be able to ‘drive through’ Pereira when the time comes.

Would you like to see Adesanya vs Pereira in the Octagon? But first, will you be watching UFC 276 and who are your picks to win in the middleweight bouts?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!