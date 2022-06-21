UFC Champion Israel Adesanya shares some career advice for former foe Robert Whittaker

UFC Champion Israel Adesanya is sharing some career advice with his former foe Robert Whittaker.

The middleweight champion’s only loss of his MMA career came when he made the move from middleweight to light heavyweight. It was Israel Adesanya (22-1 MMA) vs Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) at UFC 259 in March of 2021. Blachowicz won via unanimous decision.

Although the move in weights didn’t work so well for Adesanya, ‘The Last Stylebender’ believes this could be the way to go for his former opponent, Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA).

Speaking at a UFC 276 press conference, Adesanya had this to say about Whittaker:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Bobby, he’s a great fighter, I’ll give it to him, he’s a great fighter. But I know how that book ends. I’ve read that book twice already. First time was a quick read, second time was a little bit longer. I mean, he’s probably going to be at the top for a while, but if we fight again, I know how that book ends. So, that’s why I’m excited about this next fight, new blood, someone I’ve never fought.”

Continuing Israel Adesanya said (h/t MMANews):

“If he wants to, he should go up to 205, see what that’s about, maybe try there for a little bit. But yeah, I’ve read that book already, and I don’t like reading the same book over and over again.”

Adesanya’s next bout is on July 2nd at UFC 276 where he takes on Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA) in the middleweight main event.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

As for Whittaker, he’s scheduled to fight Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA) in Paris this coming September in a middleweight co-main match-up.

Do you agree with Adesanya that Whittaker should maybe take a shot at a different weight category?

Will you be watching UFC 276 when Israel Adesanya takes on his fifth title defense? Will he prevail or do you believe Jared Cannonier will defeat the champ?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below