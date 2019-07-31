Breaking | Derrick Lewis slated to return at UFC 244 against former WSOF champion Blagoy Ivanov

The UFC is preparing a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

The ESPN journalist reported on Twitter that the UFC is lining up a fight between the perennial heavyweight contenders at UFC 244 this November at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

This will be the first appearance for Derreck Lewis since his knee surgery and his last loss against Junior Dos Santos at UFC Wichita. It also marks almost exactly a year later from Lewis’ title shot against the current champ, Daniel Cormier. He lost to “DC” in the second round via rear-naked choke in the very same venue that UFC 244 will take place.

The Bulgarian fighter has only fought three times in the UFC but is the former undisputed WSOF champion. Blagoy Ivanov is currently riding a two-fight win streak, scoring wins over Tai Tuivasa and Ben Rothwell in that time. He is currently ranked number #10 on the UFC roster.

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com July 31, 2019