Israel Adesanya explains why he doesn’t fear ‘boogeyman’ Yoel Romero

Israel Adesanya has explained why he doesn’t fear the “boogeyman” Yoel Romero ahead of their UFC 248 clash in Las Vegas this weekend.

Adesanya is set to compete for the first time since UFC 243 where he successfully unified the UFC Middleweight Championship with a resounding victory over Robert Whittaker. He’ll be going up against Romero, who has lost three of his last four fights, but is still consider a dangerous challenge for the champ.

During a promotional video from UFC Australia/ New Zealand on Twitter, Adesanya addressed the fact that many fighters are scared of Romero and explained why he doesn’t fall into that category.

“It’s me versus the ‘oogie boogeyman’ Yoel Romero,” Adesanya said. “The guy that everyone’s scared of — especially Darren Till. You saw me call him out because I don’t have fear. Fear is different from danger, you have to understand. I’m a dangerous man. A lot of people fear him because of what they’ve been told or what they see in the media, but I’ve seen the guy bleed, I’ve seen him cheat, I’ve seen him hurt. I know he’s human and like I said, fear is different from danger and I’m a dangerous man.

“He is a dangerous man as well, I have to dot my i’s and cross my t’s,” Adesanya added. “Will he be the first one to beat me? Keep dreaming b***h, ha!”.

Adesanya has been ridiculed and doubted throughout the course of his entire run with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, and as he prepares to go head to head with the “Soldier of God”, he’ll love the fact that the same is happening once again.

If he is able to finish Romero, becoming the first man to do so in the UFC, he’ll have firmly established himself as one of the greatest UFC middleweights of all time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/2/2020.