VIDEO | Watch UFC 248 headliner Yoel Romero destroy Chris Weidman with a flying knee

Yoel Romero will look to usurp the UFC middleweight throne when he takes on the division’s current champion, Israel Adesanya, in the main event of UFC 248 on March 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Romero has proved you don’t need a win-streak to earn a title shot, as he is coming off back-to-back defeats. However, his last fight, a decision loss to Paulo Costa, was very competitive.

While Romero will enter this title fight on a skid, he is widely regarded as the “boogeyman” of the middleweight division, having bulldozed his way past many top contenders. The 42-year old has defeated Lyoto Machida, Luke Rockhold, and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza — to name a few.

In 2016, he also picked up a destructive win over former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman. The fighters squared off on the main card of UFC 205, which marked the Octagon’s debut in New York City.

In the opening rounds, Weidman was able to effectively neutralize Romero’s eruptive power. Romero also put his Olympic wrestling to good use against his opponent.

As the pair entered round three, Romero responded to a Weidman takedown attempt with devastating results. He nullified the attempt with a knee to the face of the “All American”, leaving his foe leaking blood on the canvas, and finishing him off with some ground-and-pound. Relive this incredible finish in the video at the top of this post, which was recently released by the UFC on YouTube.

See the full UFC 248 fight card, topped by the Romero vs. Adesanya title fight, below:

UFC 248 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on PPV

Yoel Romero vs Israel Adesanya: Main event, Middleweight championship bout.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs Weili Zhang: Co-main event, Strawweight championship bout.

Derek Brunson vs Edmen Shahbazyan

Neil Magny vs Li Jingliang

Sean O’Malley vs J osé Alberto Quiñónez

UFC 248 Prelims | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN

Rodolfo Vieira vs Saparbek Safarov

Mark Madsen vs Austin Hubbard

Beneil Dariush vs Drakkar Klose

Alex Oliveira vs Max Griffin

UFC 248 Prelims | 6:00 pm ET on ESPN

Gerald Meerschaert vs Deron Winn

Emily Whitmire vs Polyana Viana

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs Movsar Evloev

Danaa Batgerel vs Guido Cannetti

Do you think Yoel Romero will defeat Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight belt?

