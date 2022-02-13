Israel Adesanya details the brief conversation he had with Robert Whittaker after UFC 271

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker had a conversation after their UFC 271 rematch and now we know what was said.

The main event of UFC 271 this past Saturday night featured a middleweight title rematch. It was Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Whittaker made some adjustments after being stopped via second-round TKO by “Izzy” back in 2019.

This go-around, Whittaker was able to land on Adesanya and scored a few takedowns but it wasn’t enough. Adesanya was too slick to stay on his back and was able to keep Whittaker at bay on the feet en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The two exchanged pleasantries after the fight. While you shouldn’t expect them to be chummy, there is mutual respect.

Once UFC 271 concluded, Israel Adesanya revealed what was said during his post-fight chat with Robert Whittaker (via Aaron Bronsteter).

Adesanya after the fight told Whittaker that he doesn't like him, but he respects him. Whittaker told him that they'd be friends in a different life. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 13, 2022

“Adesanya after the fight told Whittaker that he doesn’t like him, but he respects him.

“Whittaker told him that they’d be friends in a different life.”

It looks like Adesanya has quickly found his next title challenger. During the UFC 271 post-fight press conference, Dana White said that Jared Cannonier will be “The Last Stylebender’s” next title challenger.

Cannonier also competed on the UFC 271 card. He went one-on-one with Derek Brunson. Things looked shaky for Cannonier at the end of the first round and he was able to survive a rear-naked choke.

In the second stanza, Brunson appeared to have spent all his energy. This allowed Cannonier to stop him due to ground strikes.

Adesanya has long expressed his desire to share the Octagon with Cannonier. Back in 2019, Adesanya told MMAFighting that Cannonier was the “dark horse” of the 185-pound weight class. He went as far as to say that Cannonier is the second most dangerous fighter at middleweight.

Of course, “Izzy” puts himself at number one.