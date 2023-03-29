Ian Garry confident that teammate Leon Edwards would admit he could lose to him in a potential fight: “I guarantee you he’d say yes”

UFC star Ian Garry believes that Leon Edwards would admit he could lose to the Irishman if they fought one another.

Since entering the UFC in late 2021, Ian Garry has gone 4-0 with the promotion. He’s had to overcome adversity in that time but with two finishes and two decisions to his name, he’s already been able to showcase his versatility.

With that being said, there is still a long way to go before he’s viewed as a proper contender at welterweight.

That division, of course, is currently ruled by the reigning champion Leon Edwards. The two have trained together in the past with Garry noting how much he was able to learn from ‘Rocky’.

However, ‘The Future’ made it known in a recent interview that he believes he has what it takes to defeat Birmingham’s finest.

“If you ask Leon [Edwards], ‘Leon, if you were fighting Ian on the feet, could Ian win?’ He’d say ‘Yes, he could.’ Leon would sit there and say, ‘Maybe I’m a bit cleaner.’ Maybe he might argue his case, but that’s not the question. It’s ‘Could Ian win?’ I guarantee you he’d say yes. You ask Shavkat [Rakhmonov] the same thing, I guarantee you he’d say yes. This is the thing, it’s like the world doesn’t know what my grappling is like. Everyone assumes I’m a striker, everybody assumes that I’m just all on the feet, you take me down you can suffocate me. Then f***ing do it then. Do it. Let’s see.”

Quotes via MMA News

Garry puts Edwards on notice

Whether you like him or hate him, the 25-year-old certainly isn’t lacking confidence.

Do you agree with the statement made by Ian Garry? How long do you think it will take him to earn a shot at the title? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!