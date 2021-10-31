Islam Makhachev wants a title shot after dominating Dan Hooker: “When Michael Chandler beat Hooker they give him a title fight”

Islam Makhachev wants a title shot after dominating Dan Hooker, saying that “when Michael Chandler beat Hooker they give him the title fight.”

Makhachev submitted Chandler with a first-round kimura at UFC 267 in what was arguably the best performance of his UFC career to date. Makhachev took Hooker down almost immediately as soon as the fight began and he started to get to work right away on the ground. Not long after that, he grabbed Hooker’s arm and twisted it for the kimura finish.

The win over Hooker gives Makhachev a 10-1 record in the UFC, which includes the current nine-fight win streak that he’s on at the moment. The Russian has done everything in his power to show the UFC that he is ready to fight for the belt next, and after beating Hooker by submission at UFC 267, Makhachev believes it’s his time to fight for the belt right now.

Speaking to the media following UFC 267, Makhachev explained why he deserves to fight for the belt next. As far as Makhachev goes, because Chandler got a title shot after finishing Hooker earlier this year, then it’s only fair that he gets a title shot, too.

“I feel good because I show my level – I don’t know how many minutes (it took). Now everybody going to talk like Hooker is an easy opponent, he don’t have grappling or wrestling. Hooker is tough. He beat a lot of wrestling, grappling guy took. He beat Gilbert Burns, many guys. I think I deserve now. When (Michael) Chandler beat Hooker they give him title fight. Why not (me)? I am ready, too. I’m here not to beat 15 people and fight. I have nine fights (in a row now),” Makhachev said (h/t MMAjunkie.com).

“They have to give me chance. They have to give me chance.”

Do you think that Islam Makhachev deserves to fight for the UFC lightweight belt after dominating Dan Hooker at UFC 267?