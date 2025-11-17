Sean O’Malley unsure how Islam Makhachev would fare against Khamzat Chimaev

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 17, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Khamzat Chimaev

Sean O’Malley feels Islam Makhachev can defeat most UFC middleweights, but could he beat the reigning champion?

Makhachev further cemented his legacy this past Saturday night in New York City. He moved up in weight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight gold in the UFC 322 headliner. Makhachev’s grappling once again earned him UFC gold, securing a clear unanimous decision victory.

Makhachev’s dominance has led some to wonder how the recordholder for the most UFC lightweight title defenses would fare at 185 pounds. During a post-UFC 322 edition of “The BrO’Malley Show,” O’Malley said that reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev would probably be Makhachev’s toughest opponent at middleweight.

“Islam’s smart enough to know that’s probably the only fight [that would give him issues],” O’Malley said. “At 185, he could probably beat most guys. He could probably do that to most guys. Khamzat is just a bigger version of Islam. That would be sick to watch. That would actually be a [expletive] fun grappling fight. I’d love to see that.”

Makhachev has committed to being a fighting champion at welterweight. While he has called for a showdown with Kamaru Usman, he also isn’t opposed to facing the likes of Michael Morales, who starched Sean Brady in the opening frame of their Madison Square Garden clash.

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t sure what’s next for Makhachev following the sweep of Maddalena. Going into that fight, many thought Maddalena would give Makhachev problems due to his takedown defense. It was quite clear early on that Maddalena didn’t have an answer for Makhachev’s grappling.

As for Chimaev, many fans are awaiting who will be the first challenger for “Borz.” Nassourdine Imavov has seemingly put himself in the best position to challenge for the middleweight gold, but whether or not the UFC brass agrees remains to be seen.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Khamzat Chimaev Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Jack Della Maddalena enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322

Jack Della Maddalena's coach says UFC 322 loss 'hurts like hell' in first post-fight remarks

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025
Jorge Masvidal UFC Walkout
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal wanted to fight Dillon Danis moments before UFC 322 crowd brawl

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 17, 2025

Jorge Masvidal had plans to confront Dillon Danis before a wild crowd brawl at UFC 322 ensued.

Islam Makhachev and Michael Morales
Michael Morales

Islam Makhachev receives interesting message from Michael Morales following UFC 322

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 17, 2025

Islam Makhachev has gotten a message from rising welterweight Michael Morales in the aftermath of UFC 322.

Sean Brady enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 322
Sean Brady

Sean Brady breaks social media silence after wild KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

UFC welterweight contender Sean Brady envisions a quick turnaround after his knockout loss to Michael Morales.

Conor McGregor UFC entrance
UFC

Conor McGregor's longtime coach assures UFC comeback plans are sincere as seven-month camp kicks off

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently kicked off a seven-month camp to potentially return on the UFC’s White House card.

Belal Muhammad, UFC, Shavkat Rakhmonov, MMA, jon Anik

Belal Muhammad shares unique game plan for Ian Machado Garry at UFC Qatar

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2025
Israel Adesanya speaks with a reporter at UFC Saudi Arabia, opposite Carlos Prates KOing Leon Edwards at UFC 322
Leon Edwards

WATCH: Israel Adesanya's shocked live reaction to Leon Edwards's KO loss at UFC 322

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was devastated watching Leon Edwards’s third-straight loss at UFC 322.

Kamaru Usman speaks at a UFC 322 Q&A, opposite Islam Makhachev celebrating with two UFC belts
Islam Makhachev

Kamaru Usman compares Islam Makhachev to Colby Covington in UFC 322 post-fight reaction

Curtis Calhoun - November 17, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman reacted to Islam Makhachev’s callout by comparing him to his fierce rival.

Islam Makhachev defeats Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322
Jack Della Maddalena

What's next for the stars of UFC 322?

Cole Shelton - November 17, 2025

The UFC was at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, on Saturday for a solid UFC 322 card. The main event saw Jack Della Maddalena defending his welterweight title against Islam Makhachev, while the co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight title against Zhang Weili.

Islam Makhachev UFC 322 ceremonial weigh-ins
Islam Makhachev

Dana White won't commit to Islam Makhachev's next fight after UFC 322 blowout

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 16, 2025

Dana White isn’t sure who is next for Islam Makhachev following UFC 322.