Ciryl Gane not worried about Jon Jones’ wrestling, hopes to be the “GOAT” if he wins at UFC 285

Ciryl Gane isn’t afraid of Jon Jones’ wrestling at UFC 285.

Gane and Jones are set to headline UFC 285 on March 4 in Las Vegas for the vacant heavyweight title in an intriguing matchup. Heading into the contest, many point to Jones’ wrestling as a potential advantage given the fact Francis Ngannou was able to get Gane down. Yet, Gane says he isn’t worried about Jones’ wrestling ability.

“I think he has a better wrestling game, of course. But I think I have some strengths that are better than him. It’s going to be a game, a real game. We are going to try to impose our style. He’s going to try to impose his style against mine,” Gane said to MiddleEasy. “It’s going to be a great game. He has good fight IQ and me too. So, that’s really interesting and I like to play like that. We are really not afraid about that. A lot of people talk about the wrestling game of Francis but it was more about the power. But we did make some mistakes against Francis. That’s why after this fight we did really great work at the gym and now we are confident about that.”

With Ciryl Gane being confident in his takedown defense, he expects to come up with a good game plan to beat Jon Jones. The Frenchman says he is feeling good and doesn’t have any pressure on him, as instead, he’s focused on just fighting his fight and becoming a UFC champ.

“I’m good. I’m feeling so good. I got no pressure. The people who think I have pressure because he’s the GOAT, he’s this and that… for me, I feel so happy and lucky to be able to do that,” Gane added. “I’m going to jump in the cage and do what I like to do. We’re going to fight a smart guy, it’s going to be a great game, and we have a lot of beautiful bonuses. Maybe if I win, I’m going to win the GOAT and the belt. I’m so happy about that. So, no pressure.”

Do you think Ciryl Gane will beat Jon Jones?