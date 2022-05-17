Tony Ferguson reacts to Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier “bagging” on him during UFC commentary: “I’m the only person that told Joe ‘no’ for his podcast”

Tony Ferguson has reacted to Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier “bagging” on him during their UFC commentaries.

Apparently Ferguson is not impressed with either commentator.

Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) recently competed against Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) on May 7th at UFC 274 . ‘El Cucuy’ was brutally knocked out by a front kick from Chandler in the second round. It was to be Ferguson’s fourth straight defeat.

Following the loss, Ferguson got into a ‘Twitter’ tirade with Daniel Cormier, former heavyweight champion turned UFC commentator. Ferguson decided to diss Cormier for towel-gate and missing weight and Cormier, soon to be a UFC Hall of Famer, chirped back.

The 38-year-old Ferguson has also declined to appear on Rogan’s podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’.

In speaking with ‘Submission Radio’, Ferguson had this to say about the commentators (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I always give props to Jon Anik because he would always kind of speak up for me but they (Cormier and Rogan) don’t mind bagging on me… I’m the only person that told Joe ‘no’ for his podcast… I have my reasons for it but I got a lotta respect for Joe and what he has done for the sport and for himself. But you know, I’m not best friends with him. I don’t gotta be best friends with him. Same thing with Cormier.”

Jon Anik has been a color commentator for the UFC since 2011. Prior to UFC 274, Anik had this to say to ‘MMA Fighting’ about Ferguson:

“Well I’m not looking for it, but I kind of am looking for it because I’ve been trying to put this guy on a pedestal for years. If it were not for a wayward television cord, there would be no debate as to whether or not he deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. Some people don’t care as much as I do about these legacies being acknowledged to that extent, but I just love Tony’s style, i love how hard he was worked.”

So, while Anik showers Tony Ferguson with praise, Rogan and Cormier aren’t showing him enough love.

As for what is next for the lightweight, only time will tell. Rumors have been spreading across social media that it may just be time for ‘El Cucuy’ to hang up the gloves.