Ian Garry the latest victim of Leon Edwards head kick: “There’s no avoiding telling the truth”

UFC newcomer Ian Garry is the latest man to taste a nasty head kick from UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Since entering the UFC, Ian Garry has been pretty flawless. In addition to marketing himself as the next great Irish star, the 24-year-old is also 3-0 in the promotion.

With a 10-0 overall record, the expectation is that he’ll one day become a title contender at welterweight.

For now, though, he’ll spend his days learning from the best of the best, which right now is Leon Edwards.

‘Rocky’ won the 170-pound title earlier this year by knocking out Kamaru Usman with a head kick.

Now, during an amusing video between himself and his wife, Garry confirmed that he received the same treatment from Leon during a recent training session.

Ian Garry telling the story of how UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards sent him to hospital this week.😳😬#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/iiAfyPMDSq — The MMA Media (@The_MMA_Media) November 6, 2022

“What happened?” his partner Layla said. “She [the dentist] said it could be caused by trauma?”

“Yeah, she asked me what I did for a living,” Garry replied. “She said do you do any contact sports? No.”

“Not only did you lie to the dentist, but you’re also avoiding telling the truth now” Layla said.

Garry shoots for the stars

“There’s no avoiding telling the truth,” says Garry. “It just doesn’t need to be told sometimes. I may – anyone watch the Leon Edwards Usman fight? Anyone know how that went? One of the best head kicks in the UFC. Yeah, I might have felt what that kick felt like, on Wednesday morning. So yeah, Leon, I’m blaming you for my tooth f***ing pain.”

Quotes via Combat Sports UK

As of this writing, Garry does not yet have another fight booked with the UFC.

What are your thoughts on Ian Garry training with Leon Edwards? Does he have what it takes to become a world champion? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

