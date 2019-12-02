Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington added to UFC 246

The upcoming UFC 246 card, which is scheduled for January 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada, keeps getting better. The latest addition to the stacked card is a women’s bantamweight bout between former champion Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington.

Holm and Pennington first fought in February of 2015, in Holm’s anticipated UFC debut. Despite the hype with which the former boxing champ entered the Octagon, she only narrowly scraped by Pennington with a split decision victory.

The pair were originally expected to rematch at UFC 243 in October, but Holm was forced out of the fight with a hamstring injury.

This rematch with Pennington will mark Holm’s first fight since a TKO loss in a women’s bantamweight title fight with reigning champion Amanda Nunes. Prior to that loss, Holm picked up a decision win over Megan Anderson in the featherweight division.

Pennington, meanwhile, is riding the momentum of a decision victory over Irene Aldana. This win was preceded by a pair of losses to top bantamweight contender Germaine de Randamie and to the champ Nunes.

UFC 246 will be topped by a five-round welterweight showdown between former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and fan favorite contender Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Here’s the full UFC 246 card as it currently stands.

Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Maycee Barber vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Grant Dawson vs. Chas Skelly

Maurice Greene vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Claudia Gadelha vs. Alexa Grasso

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Diego Ferreira vs. Anthony Pettis

Askar Askarov vs. Tim Elliott

Who do you think will this rematch between Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington?

