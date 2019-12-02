Johnny Walker says he wants to break Chris Weidman’s face to avenge Anderson Silva’s losses

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker says he wants to fight Chris Weidman and break his face to avenge Anderson Silva’s losses to him.

Walker is coming off of an upset TKO loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 244 and admitted that he was battling depression heading into the fight. It was a loss that snapped a long win streak for Walker, and since then he’s taken to social media to call out Weidman, who himself is coming off of a TKO loss to Dominick Reyes at UFC Boston.

On the surface, a fight between Walker and Weidman makes a lot of sense as it’s two guys with big names at 205lbs each coming off of a knockout loss. But it appears there’s some extra motivation for Walker in calling out Weidman for a fight.

In an interview with Brazilian MMA journalist Luis Coutinho, Walker says that part of the motivation for calling out Weidman is to avenge the losses that the legend Silva had to him back in 2013. Here’s what Walker said.

Johnny Walker disse que pretende fazer de quatro a seis lutas em 2020. Ideia é encarar Chris Weidman em fevereiro ou março. O motivo? Ele quer vingar Anderson Silva. "Sou muito fã do Anderson e teria o maior prazer em quebrar a cara do Weidman". https://t.co/jj8ueqfkC0 — Coutinho (@luis_coutinho) December 2, 2019

“Johnny Walker said he plans to do four to six fights by 2020. The idea is to face Chris Weidman in February or March. The reason? He wants to avenge Anderson Silva. ‘I’m a big fan of Anderson and would be happy to break Weidman’s face.'”

Weidman was the man who knocked out Silva and broke his UFC-record 16-fight win streak with a shocking KO win back at UFC 162 in July 2013. The two then rematched at UFC 168 in December 2013 and Weidman won the fight via injury TKO when Silva broke his leg.

Like many Brazilian fighters, Walker is a big fan of Silva so it’s understandable why he would want to get revenge for his losses to Weidman. We’ll see if the UFC ultimately ends up booking this fight or not, but if it does, fans can expect a very motivated Walker to show up to fight Weidman.

Do you think the UFC will book the Johnny Walker vs. Chris Weidman fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/2/2019.