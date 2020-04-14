Henry Cejudo wants Frankie Edgar next because “brittle” Dominick Cruz won’t make it to the fight

Henry Cejudo is looking for his first bantamweight title defense to be against a legend.

Cejudo hasn’t fought since he beat Marlon Moraes by TKO to win the vacant bantamweight title. He was scheduled to face Jose Aldo at UFC 250, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the fight was scrapped. He was then slated to fight Dominick Cruz on the fight card, but the status of UFC 250 is unknown at this time.

When the UFC can start having events again, Henry Cejudo is interested in fighting Frankie Edgar or Cruz. What scares him away from Cruz is the fact that the former champ hasn’t fought since 2016 and has been dealing with a plethora of injuries.

“I want a legend man, I deserve a legend. Again, let me remind you of my last three fights. Demetrious Johnson, T.J. Dillashaw, and Marlon Moraes, the number one contender. I want to keep up that legend [streak],” Cejudo said on Instagram Live with ESPN MMA. “So, it’s going to be one of those two guys [Frankie Edgar and Dominick Cruz]. But then I thought about it with Dominick and Dominick is just too unpredictable man, he’s too brittle. I’m afraid to sign the contract with him because I don’t know if he’s going to show up.

“With Frankie Edgar, he’s one of the first people I called out when I beat Marlon. That is a fight that always gave me that appetite for him,” he continued. “Especially him at 145 pounds, but since he has come down to ’35, he’s a former champion at 155 pounds. That’s another fight that really intrigues me and gets me up in the morning.”

If it was up to Cejudo he would fight both of them on the same night. But, it seems like he prefers Edgar because he knows the former lightweight champion would make it to fight night. Yet, it all depends on what his manager has to say but Cejudo makes it clear he doesn’t like either of them.

“Both of them. Line them both up. Co-main event, main event. I want to make history. Listen, the only problem with Dominick, Dominick Cruz hasn’t fought since 2016. Frankie Edgar, the only guys he’s lost to have been top-ranked guys. I don’t know. I’d love to beat up Dominick but I don’t know if he’ll show up. He’s so unpredictable. With Frankie Edgar, that’s something I will have to talk to my manager because I don’t like both of them and I’d like to make them both bend the knee.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.