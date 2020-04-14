Conor McGregor breaks down UFC 246 knockout win: “I’ve been striking them where they believe they can’t be struck”

Conor McGregor has reflected on his remarkable UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone.

McGregor was making his highly-anticipated return to the Octagon in the main event against Cerrone. He was also moving up a weight class to welterweight, where he was looking to get back into the win column following his fourth-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor entered the fight as the favorite, yet many thought “Cowboy” could pull off the upset. In the end, that is far from what happened as the Irishman used a barrage of strikes, including shoulder strikes, to bust up Cerrone early. He then landed vicious ground and pound to score a TKO win in just 40 seconds.

Now, nearly three months since his win, Conor McGregor took to Instagram to break down his performance.

“Lately atop my striking, I’ve been striking them where they believe they can’t be struck also. And with shots they don’t understand to be shots. Look at the range of limbs and bone joints I strike with here alone. The hip. The bone of the clavicle, the infamous collar bone! The knee. The foot. The fist (both) A lovely array,” Conor McGregor wrote.

He then offered advice up to the kids and told them to always stay ready and stay in school.

Since the win over Cerrone, many have wondered what will be next for Conor McGregor. Justin Gaethje is a name that has come up a lot, but a title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov or perhaps fighting for the welterweight strap or BMF title is not out of the question.

Yet, the promotion is currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the promotion can have events again, McGregor should be back inside the Octagon shortly thereafter.

For now, McGregor is focused on helping Ireland out during the pandemic where he has donated money and supplies to frontline workers.

What do you make of Conor McGregor’s breakdown of his UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/13/2020.