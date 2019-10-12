Henry Cejudo takes aim at Conor McGregor, Max Holloway and Vasiliy Lomachenko

UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has set his aim high, calling out Conor McGregor and throwing shade at Max Holloway and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

In a recent interview on ESPN’s Now or Never, Cejudo said that he wants to fight “Notorious.” Here’s what Cejudo said.

“Man, Conor McGregor’s all talk. He’s all bark, no bite,” Henry Cejudo said. “He beat some good people 10 years ago. I don’t have a relationship with him at all. I want to fight Conor. I want to be rich, too.”

In addition to McGregor, Cejudo took aim at the boxing champion Lomachenko.

“He’s probably one of the greatest amateur boxers of all time. But when it comes down to combat sports, nobody in human history has been a world champion in two different sports, an Olympic gold medalist and hold two UFC belts. As good as Vasiliy Lomachenko is, I’m a two-sport Hall of Famer. You can’t beat it,” Cejudo said.

Cejudo said he is looking to make more history. A former Olympic gold medalist and double champ in the UFC, Cejudo said he is interested in moving up to featherweight at some point to take on the champion there, Max Holloway.

“The eventual game plan is to maybe fight at featherweight in the future, when I’m ready,” Henry Cejudo said. “Max Holloway’s so big, though. He’s so tall. I would have to see how Alexander Volkanovski fights him, to see if there’s any holes. Frankie Edgar already fought him. I need to see how these little guys fight him, to see what I can take from these fights.”

The champ said he is looking to return to the Octagon in March 2020, and he warned all the UFC’s flyweights and bantamweights to gear up for his return to the Octagon. This is a man who is looking to make history, and he won’t let anybody stand in his way.

Would you like to see Henry Cejudo fight Conor McGregor?