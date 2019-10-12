Report | Santiago Ponzinibbio forced out of UFC 245 fight with Robbie Lawler

December’s UFC 245 event has already taken a hit as Santiago Ponzinibbio has reportedly been forced out of his scheduled fight with Robbie Lawler.

The news comes from MMAJunkie’s Mike Bohn who took to Twitter with the following information.

Santiago Ponzinibbio is dealing with a staph infection and will no longer fight Robbie Lawler at #UFC245, according to sources. Alternate plans being discussed. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 12, 2019

“Santiago Ponzinibbio is dealing with a staph infection and will no longer fight Robbie Lawler at #UFC245, according to sources. Alternate plans being discussed.”

The UFC has yet to make an official announcement and so it remains unclear if the promotion still plans to have the former UFC welterweight kingpin, Lawler, participate at the event.

UFC 245 takes place December 14 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight card will feature three title fights including a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman, a featherweight bout between Alex Volkanovski and Max Holloway, as well as a women’s bantamweight bout between Germaine de Randamie and Amanda Nunes.

Robbie Lawler (28-14 MMA) is currently in the midst of a three-fight losing skid, his latest being a lopsided decision loss to Colby Covington at August’s UFC Newark event.

Meanwhile, Santiago Ponzinibbio (27-3 MMA) is currently riding a seven-fight win streak, his most recent being a fourth round knockout of Neil Magny this past November in Argentina.

During his current win streak, Ponzinibbio has scored wins over Court McGee, Zak Cummings, Nordine Taleb, Gunnar Nelson and Mike Perry.

Who would you like to see replace Santiago Ponzinibbio against Robbie Lawler at this December’s highly anticipated UFC 245 pay-per-view event in Las Vegas? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 12, 2019