Dana White discusses what would be next for Conor McGregor should he lose to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Dana White is all smiles ahead of tonight’s UFC 257 pay-per-view event, as it features the return of Conor McGregor.

The Irish star is set to rematch Dustin Poirier, this time at lightweight, in tonight’s main event. McGregor and Poirier originally collided in September of 2014, with ‘Notorious’ emerging victorious by way of first round TKO.

Despite not having competed in over twelve months, Conor McGregor is the heavy favorite to once again defeat Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. With that said, UFC President Dana White knows anything can happen in MMA and thus is not ruling out the chance of ‘The Diamond’ playing spoiler this evening.

White recently spoke with TMZ Sports where he discussed the possibility of McGregor losing his rematch to Poirier and what that it could mean for the promotions stacked lightweight division.

“People lose, man,” Dana White said (via MMAMania). “It happens. It’s part of the sport. Nothing happens. If (Conor McGregor) loses he goes back to the drawing board and comes back and fights another day.”

McGregor (22-4 MMA) last competed at UFC 246 where he needed just 40-seconds to stop Donald Cerrone in a welterweight contest. Prior to the victory, the Irishman was coming off a submission loss to bitter rival and current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Dana White also weighed in on what might happen for Dustin Poirier should he emerge victorious over Conor McGregor at UFC 257.

“I’m sure Poirier would like a rematch with Khabib too,” White said. “Think about it. Charles Oliveira just came off an incredible win over Tony Ferguson, right? You got Poirier and McGregor fighting on Saturday and the co-main event is number 6 ranked Dan Hooker versus Michael Chandler, who is making his debut in the UFC. This guy has been fighting everywhere outside of the UFC and is one of the all-time greats in the division. He wants to prove himself now here in the UFC. So anyone of these guys can end up fighting Khabib.”

