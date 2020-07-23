Henry Cejudo sends a message to Dana White, promises to make the featherweight division great

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has made his intentions clear after asking UFC president Dana White for a shot at the Featherweight Championship.

Cejudo, who retired in the wake of his win over Dominick Cruz earlier this year, has already conquered the flyweight and bantamweight division. Now, he’s setting his sights on becoming the first UFC fighter ever to win a title in three different weight classes.

In order to achieve that goal, though, he must first overcome the challenge of Alexander Volkanovski after “The Great” retained his title against Max Holloway on Fight Island.

Allow me to make history @danawhite I promise I will make the featherweight division great! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/bbIDFL32I4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 23, 2020

Cejudo has never been shy when it comes to calling out potential competitors, and with Volkanovski, he has someone that many people genuinely believe he could beat.

“Triple C” has already spoken about the decision from the aforementioned rematch, indicating that he felt as if Holloway was the one who should’ve left with the belt.

“I feel like me winning a third belt in the UFC would cement me as the greatest fighter of all time in the sport of mixed martial arts, because nobody will be able to do that but ‘Triple C,’” Cejudo said.

“I thought Holloway probably won that fight,” Cejudo added. “Holloway won, man. It’s unfortunate. I was going for Volkanovski because I think it’s just a better matchup for me. He’s only about 2 inches taller than me, so I feel like he’d be a better matchup for me if we were to ever fight – if he wasn’t so scared and not scared to sign the damn contract.”

Prior to his second win over Holloway, Volkanovski clarified his stance on a possible fight against Cejudo.

“My eyes are on my division. i want to defend my belt against No. 1 contenders. We’ve got a stacked division….You got all these guys fighting and whoever has an impressive performance is gonna be the No. 1 contender,” Volkanovski during the virtual media day for his UFC 251 title defense against Max Holloway. “For Henry Cejudo to push in front of the line, in front of the No. 1 contender, there needs to be money involved. I’m not into that.

“As I’ve said from Day 1, I don’t want to put my division on hold. I want to fight No. 1 contenders. For me to be GOAT of this division, you need to take out No. 1 contenders. So if someone’s gonna push in front of the line, we need to be compensated for that.”

Does a fight between Henry Cejudo and Alexander Volkanovski interest you?