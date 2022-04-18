Dana White reacts after Henry Cejudo calls out Conor McGregor: “Talking s**t on Instagram does not get you fights”

UFC President, Dana White, has made it clear that talking s**t on Instagram does not get you fights.

Henry Cejudo, 35, (16-2 MMA) announced his retirement after successfully defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) back in 2020 at UFC 249. ‘Triple C‘, the former UFC double champion, has always claimed he would return to the Octagon for the right price.

Cejudo has recently taken to calling out Conor McGregor on social media. The two have traded insults on several occasions and both fighters are two-weight world champions, making them closer than anyone to ‘making history’ by winning a third world title in a third weight class.

Cejudo took to ‘Twitter‘ to challenge the Irishman:

“Let’s cut all the bs @The NotoriousMMA. DOUBLE CHAMP vs DOUBLE CHAMP. Champs across 4 different divisions. Who will become the 1st 3-division champ? You got a 10-in reach advantage. I’ll even fight at 155. Let me expose you McTapper.”

Conor McGregor, 33, (22-6 MMA) has dismissed Cejudo’s latest call for a fight telling the American to ‘stop messaging me‘.

McGregor last fought at UFC 264 in July 2021 where he went down to defeat against Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). It was at that trilogy fight that Conor broke his leg and has been recuperating every since. Back in training the fighter hopes to be back in the cage in the Fall of this year. Apparently Conor he has no interest in entertaining the idea of Cejudo being his next opponent in the Octagon.

In speaking with ‘TMZ Sports’ on YouTube, when asked about the beef that Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor seemingly have with each other over social media, White had this to say about a possible fight between the two:

“No. Cejudo retired. You know Cejudo knows what he needs to do to get back in and get whatever. Talking s**t on Instagram does not get you fights.”

Do you agree with Dana White that talking s**t on social media doesn’t get you fights? Would you like to see Cejudo come out of retirement and battle it out with McGregor in the Octagon?