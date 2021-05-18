Charles Oliveira home video from 2009 proves dreams really do come true

A home video made by UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira from 2009 proves that dreams really do come true for some MMA fighters.

After 11 years in the UFC, Oliveira has finally reached the pinnacle of the sport. This past Saturday night at UFC 262, Oliveira defeated Michael Chandler via second-round TKO to become the new UFC lightweight champion. After 28 fights in the Octagon, finally, the Brazilian is wearing gold around his waist. It has been an incredible journey for “Do Bronx” over the years since making his promotional debut back in 2010. But not only has it been an incredible journey for him inside the Octagon, but it’s also been a wild ride outside of it.

Oliveira grew up in a favela in Brazil but he has overcome the odds to achieve what few others are able to do and become the new UFC lightweight champion. In a home video from 2009, Oliveira took fans through his small family home. When you consider where he started from and where he is now, it has been an absolutely incredible journey for him.

🙏🙏From the Favelas of Brazil to becoming a ufc champion Dreams come true people Video from 2009 @CharlesDoBronxs pic.twitter.com/RoBLs3rGhP — Charles Oliveira Fan 🇧🇷 (@Exclusive_wave) May 17, 2021

“This is the kitchen where my mother prepares our meals. Next to our bathroom which is not that big, but it’s big enough for us. Now here is my bedroom. Most of the things in here were bought with the money from my fights,” Oliveira said in the video.

Oliveira’s win over Chandler at UFC 262 gave him nine straight victories at 155lbs. For his next fight, he seems likely to fight the winner of UFC 264’s Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3. But either way, he is already a winner. For Charles Oliveira to accomplish what he’s accomplished is just amazing to watch, and he’s only just getting started.