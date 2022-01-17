Henry Cejudo issues hilarious response after being dubbed a “little fart” by Conor McGregor

Henry Cejudo has hit back at Conor McGregor following the Irishman’s recent taunt towards the man known as “Triple C”.

While he may not have fought since back in May 2020 when he successfully defended the UFC bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz, there’s still an intriguing aura that surrounds Henry Cejudo. In addition to being one of the very few two-weight world champions in UFC history, the Olympic hero also has dreams of going one step further by claiming a third world title in the UFC. Of course, the fact that he’s retired serves as quite the obstacle for him, but that didn’t stop the 34-year-old from calling Alexander Volkanovski out when Max Holloway had to withdraw from their trilogy fight.

Cejudo proceeded to have a back and forth with UFC president Dana White and after all of that went down, Conor McGregor of all people decided to take to social media and call him a “little fart”. As you can imagine, Henry didn’t take that lying down.

What do you know about farting? You always run out of gas. https://t.co/IYISReW51v — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 16, 2022

@TheNotoriousMMA I have nothing but respect for you. Hopefully when I see you we can shake hands and you can do a line off my head. pic.twitter.com/dWnI8ljkPR — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 17, 2022

Cejudo and McGregor are part of an illustrious group within the history of mixed martial arts and while it’s incredibly unlikely that they’d ever square off, it’s fun to see them interact like this – even if the insults are a bit juvenile for some.

Will we see Henry Cejudo return to the Octagon in search of a third world title? If he does, would you consider him to be the favorite or the underdog in a bout against current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski? Let us know your thoughts on his future down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!