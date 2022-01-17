Ciryl Gane extends friendly message to Francis Ngannou ahead of UFC 270: “Good luck my man. Do your best because I’m gonna do my best”

UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane has extended his best wishes to Francis Ngannou as the countdown to UFC 270 continues.

This Saturday night in Anaheim, Ciryl Gane will meet Francis Ngannou with the UFC heavyweight championship being on the line. Gane is the interim champ after beating Derrick Lewis back at UFC 265 but Ngannou, as we know, is the king of the division in the wake of his vicious 2021 knockout win over Stipe Miocic.

The former teammates have been turning up the heat in the lead-up to this bout with the help of Fernand Lopez but with just days to go, Gane took the time during an interview with TMZ Sports to wish Ngannou good luck.

“Good luck my man, good luck my man. Just good luck. Do your best, because I’m gonna do my best.”

When asked whether or not the two would shake hands after the fight, Gane had a confident response.

“Before, after, during! You understand exactly my feeling, I’ve got no deal with him, this is just another opponent, that’s it.”

Ciryl Gane has never been the kind of fighter to talk trash about his opponent and the same can be said for Francis Ngannou – for the most part. This is the biggest fight in the history of French mixed martial arts and instead of focusing on the controversy surrounding coach Fernand Lopez, the talk has shifted towards what this contest is actually going to look like.

It’s going to be one for the ages, and fans across the globe can’t wait to see it go down this weekend.

