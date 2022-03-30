Henry Cejudo is not sold on Paddy Pimblett and Sean O’Malley: “Yeah, you can entertain, but can you really fight?”

Henry Cejudo commented that he is not sold on Paddy Pimblett and Sean O’Malley, acknowledging that yes, they are entertainers but questioning if they really are the best fighters.

In a YouTube podcast with The Schmo, Cejudo was asked about his thoughts on Paddy’s stardom compared to Sean ‘Sugar’ O’Malley and said:

“To me, if you want my honest opinion, I think they both still have to prove themselves. I think Sean’s got more talent, but I think Paddy ‘the pimple face’ has more grit. If they both had a little mixture of each other, that would be the perfect combination.”

Continuing Henry Cejudo said:

“Sean needs more grit, he needs more of the ability to embrace pain. Patty needs more technique, super wide with his punches, he’s kinda like a little jungle boy out there fighting. When you’re talking about stars, you’re just talking about popularity.”

Sharing his personal opinion, he finished by saying:

“Like me as a fighter, I’m looking at every angle man, yeah you can entertain but can you really fight. Can you go up against the best, can you prove me wrong in a fight where I think you’re really going to get beat up. When I see that, that’s when you really earn the ‘Triple C’ respect. As for right now dude, both of them are just entertainers to me.”

There is no doubt that Paddy Pimblett (18-3 MMA) is riding high right now after his performance at UFC London where he defeated Rodrigo Vargas (12-5 MMA) in front of his hometown sold out crowd at the O2 Arena.

Sean O’Malley (15-1 MMA) last fought at UFC 269 in December 2021, defeating Raulian Paiva (21-4 MMA) in the very first round.

Are you in agreement with Henry Cejudo that ‘Paddy the Baddy’ and ‘Suga’ while entertaining, are not really the best fighters?