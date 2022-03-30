Kamaru Usman weighs in on the “unfortunate” out of competition altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington

Kamaru Usman has weighed in on the ‘unfortunate’ altercation between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Usman, UFC welterweight champion, has been victorious over both Masvidal and Covington ‘twice’ in the Octagon.

In speaking in a recent Instagram live session, Usman provided his own thoughts on the matter (h/t MMAJunkie):

“One, it’s unfortunate because it’s taken itself, it’s growing legs now out of just sports to actuality and reality. That’s what’s the danger about what you say trying to build a fight or leading up to a fight. You have to watch your mouth. You can’t just run off at the mouth and say what you want or do what you want and expect the opponent to still keep it sport-related.”

It should be noted that Kamaru Usman had to deal with Colby Covington’s trash talk about his own father prior to their UFC 268 rematch in November 2021.

“Of course some people, i.e like myself, I am just wise enough to understand that you could say whatever you want to say. At the end of the day, I will do my talking with my hands inside once we step in there because that is what I’m there for, is to compete. So you can say and do whatever you want to try and throw me off my competitive edge, which is my mind, but at the end of the day, you can’t. I will go in there and I will still handle business. But in this case, you said a lot of things that crossed the line and some people are not wise enough to not risk it all outside.”

Continuing Kamaru Usman said:

“Now (Masvidal is) facing counts, and now you could potentially go away. So that’s the unfortunate nature of the situation. I don’t like it. Both guys, I believe, are in the wrong. You can’t just do what you want and say what you want just because you want to sell something, and I feel that’s wrong – very wrong.”

“But also, you can’t go as an athlete – as an elite athlete, you’re one of the best athletes in the world – you can’t just go attacking somebody in the street. Yeah, I understand it’s another athlete, but you can’t just do that when it’s outside of competition. So both guys took a big ‘L’ on that one. (I) pray for both, though. (I) hope they’re OK.”

So there you have it, Usman believes both Masvidal and Covington are in the wrong and bare some responsibility concerning what happened back on March 21st. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also let it be known that he talks with his hands ‘inside the cage’ – pretty good advice.

Of course it was after Covington (17-3 MMA) who beat Masvidal (35-16 MMA) in the Octagon at UFC 272 on March 5th. Just over two weeks later, it was Masvidal waiting outside a restaurant, that attacked Colby Covington on the street. And it is Masvidal who is facing up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for second-degree felony aggravated battery.

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman that both fighters have to take responsibility for the altercation?