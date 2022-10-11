Islam Makhachev says Michael Chandler’s claims for a title shot are ridiculous: “Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first”

Islam Makhachev is saying Michael Chandler’s claims for a title shot are ridiculous.

Michael Chandler, 36, has one thing on his mind and that is getting another shot at the UFC lightweight belt.

However, first, Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) will battle it out with Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) on Saturday, November 12th at UFC 281. The lightweight bout will take place in Madison Square Garden, New York.

‘Iron’ has won 4 of his last 6 fights, his latest victory came when he brutally knocked out Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) in May of this year.

‘The Diamond’ has also won 4 of his last 6 fights, and will be entering the Octagon after most recently being defeated by Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) in December of last year.

Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) is currently preparing for his own fight against Charles Oliveira on Saturday, October 22nd in the lightweight main event at UFC 280, which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Makhachev and Oliveira will battle it out for the UFC lightweight title.

Makhachev, weighing in on Chandler wanting a title shot, took to ‘Twitter‘, tweeting:

Chandlers claims for title is ridiculous. Got finished in the title fight and then beat old Tony who’s 0-5 in last five.

Fight with young and hungry guys like Tsarukyan or Dober first, and we’ll see how good you are — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 8, 2022

Apparently Makhachev isn’t putting too much stock in Chandler getting a title shot, letting ‘Iron‘ know that he needs to work his way up and through some of the younger fighters first, mentioning Tsarukyan (18-3 MMMA) and Dober (25-11 MMA) as possible candidates.

