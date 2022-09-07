Henry Cejudo explains why Ciryl Gane is a “bigger threat” to Jon Jones than current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Henry Cejudo has explained why he believes Ciryl Gane is a bigger threat to Jon Jones than reigning champion Francis Ngannou.

Last Saturday night at UFC Paris, Ciryl Gane got himself back into the win column as he managed to knock Tai Tuivasa out in the third round of their blockbuster heavyweight main event.

‘Bon Gamin’ was able to overcome some real adversity and with such an emphatic win, he’s vaulted himself right back into contention for a crack at the UFC heavyweight championship.

The current king, as we know, is Francis Ngannou, but there are plenty of other candidates out there who are more than capable of giving ‘The Predator’ a run for his money.

The big question right now is whether or not Jon Jones can make a splash in the division as he prepares for a proposed match-up against Stipe Miocic. In the mind of Henry Cejudo, however, the biggest threat to Jones doing well at heavyweight is Gane.

“His angles were on point. His distance was on point. His investment in the body to break somebody down to eventually get the knockout was on point,” Cejudo said. “This dude is a threat for everybody. I immediately texted Jon Jones: ‘Hey man, watch out for this dude.’ You have to really plan for this dude.

“I almost feel after looking at that last fight like he is a bigger threat than Francis Ngannou for a guy like Jon Jones.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of how the UFC decides to match all of these guys up, we’re expecting some fantastic fights between now and the end of the year.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo that Ciryl Gane can give Jon Jones some real problems if they ever fought? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!