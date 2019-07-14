Henry Cejudo calls out ‘corn-rolled princess’ Urijah Faber for a potential fight

Reigning two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo took to Twitter late yesterday evening where he sent a bold message to ‘The California Kid’ Urijah Faber.

Faber showed fans he’s still got what it takes after beating Ricky Simon during the first round of last night’s UFC Fight Night event in Sacramento. ‘The California Kid’ secured a victory on his home turf in a sensational 46 seconds via knock out.

The veteran returned to the Octagon for the first time since 2016 when he beat Brad Pickett via unanimous decision. The 40-year old showed no signs of slowing down in his bout against his younger opponent, Simon, and secured an extra $50,000 for his show-stopping finish.

After the fight ended, Faber told Michael Bisping in the Octagon that he’s ready to fight the current champ, Henry Cejudo.

“Henry, I remember 10 years ago when you challenged me as a friendly gesture. I’m down to get in there and mix it up,” he said.

Henry Cejudo reacted to Faber’s call out on Twitter:

“Careful what you wish for my corn-rolled princess. You could be the next legend to bend the knee to Triple C.”

“The Messenger” isn’t shying away from a potential matchup with the UFC Hall of Famer.

His last fight was in June against Marlon Moraes at UFC 238. He inflicted a third-round TKO on Moraes and claimed the vacant bantamweight belt (formerly occupied by suspended fighter T. J. Dillashaw). Post-fight, he called out Faber as a potential opponent for his next fight.

Urijah Faber welcomes the challenge and a shot at the title. Both fighters have world-class fighting ability, endurance, and punishing knockout power that would make for an iconic matchup. Faber’s established career and willingness to take fights means a potential bout with Henry Cejudo could very well be on the cards.

“The California Kid,” said:

“When I think of doing anything it’s always with the belt and being the best in mind. That’s the only thing I think about. I stepped in here and people are like, ‘Why would you take this fight this guy’s 15-1’ and all this. I’m like, ‘If I can’t beat this guy then it doesn’t matter anyway.”

“That’s why Dana loves me and knows I’m one of the troopers and I’ll fight guys that don’t make sense for me and I’ve done it for my whole career and then I’ll get those big opportunities and that’s it.” (via MMA Junkie)

