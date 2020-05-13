Former UFC fighter arrested with 121 pounds of marijuana

On May 11, an Iowa man later identified as former UFC fighter Tim Gorman was arrested for carrying 121 lbs of marijuana as well as other substances such as cocaine and steroids.

Gorman, 37, of West Des Moines has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver and possession of money during a drug violation.

The Nebraska State Patrol pulled over a vehicle that they witnessed driving on the hard shoulder. The officers initiated a traffic stop and called a K-9 unit after they “detected clandestine activity,” according to WOWT.

The K9 detected a controlled substance. A subsequent search took place in the vehicle, which uncovered the 121 pounds of marijuana, six pounds of THC concentrate, two vials of steroids, a small amount of cocaine and $14,000 in cash.

The former UFC fighter is being held at the Buffalo County Jail and will appear in court June 17.

Gorman also had a rocky road in the UFC. He competed twice in the mixed martial arts organization in 2014 after making an appearance on The Ultimate Fighter 18. He won his fight to get into the TUF house, but withdrew from the competition after suffering a torn hamstring injury.

Despite his early exit from the TUF show, Gorman was given the opportunity to appear in the UFC anyway. During the TUF Nations Finale, he lost the fight by unanimous decision despite earning a $50,000 “Fight of the Night” Bonus.

Tim Gorman had his last professional competition was in June 2015. He won by submission and and improved his record to a solid 9-4, but hasn’t fought since. Evidently, he won’t be fighting anytime soon.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/12/2020.