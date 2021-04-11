Henry Cejudo introduces new nickname following Demetrious Johnson’s knockout loss at ONE on TNT

Henry Cejudo introduced a new nickname to his former UFC flyweight rival Demetrious Johnson following his knockout loss at ONE on TNT.

Cejudo and Johnson had two memorable fights in the UFC. The pair first met back at UFC 197 in April 2016, with Johnson knocking out Cejudo with knees to the body to defend the UFC flyweight title. They then rematched at UFC 227 in August 2018, this time with Cejudo besting Johnson via split decision. There have always been talks of a potential rematch between these two rivals, but with Johnson now in ONE Championship and with Cejudo retired, we haven’t heard much back-and-forth between these two in a few years now.

However, after Johnson suffered a brutal KO loss to Adriano Moraes at ONE on TNT 1 this past week in a massive upset loss, Cejudo couldn’t help but take a shot at “Mighty Mouse.” Taking to his social media in the days following Johnson’s knockout defeat, Cejudo said that he’s a “legacy snatcher” while posting a photo of himself with his two UFC belts and with custom-made pillows of his three rivals Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz.

I’m the legacy snatcher #bendtheknee

Cejudo has been retired for the past year ever since knocking out Cruz at UFC 249 last May. Since then, “The Messenger” has kept his name in the news by constantly trolling his rivals on social media. While he has been more fixated on UFC featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski over the last few months, Cejudo made it clear with this tweet that he also has his eyes set on several of the sport’s elite, including Johnson. While a trilogy fight between these two seems like it will never happen, Cejudo seems to be keeping that door open.

Do you think we will ever see the rubber match between Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson?