Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez issues statement on his social media

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has issued a statement on social media on his current situation.

Velasquez is regarded as one of the best heavyweight fighters of all time. He retired from MMA in 2019 and had been coaching at his longtime American Kickboxing Academy gym in San Jose.

Velasquez, 39, is currently in police custody following a shooting incident which occurred in February of this year. The former fighter is accused of attempted murder as well as several other charges.

The incident happened in San Jose, California where there was a high speed chase, and shots fired, Velasquez was targeting a man who had allegedly molested one of his relatives. Another man, not the accused molester, was shot and sent to hospital with injuries.

According to court documents, Harry Eugene Goularte, who was not injured in the incident, is accused of a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under age 14 and was out on bail. It was Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender that was struck by gunfire in his arm and torso, and expected to survive.

Since the ordeal and Cain Valesquez’s arrest several fans and fighters have come forward to either support the former fighter or sound off that he’s exactly where he should be for taking the law into his own hands. #FreeCain evolved trying to drum up support for Cain Velasquez.

Velasquez, denied parole, has been in jail since February 28th and has just come forward to address his supporters.

Taking to social media Cain Velasquez posted the following statement:

“To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough. From the bottom of our hearts and the depths of our souls, we are forever grateful for your love. Your selfless gestures and kind words have given me the strength in my darkest times. This story is complex and slowly unraveling as we speak. To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start. I will never stop helping or loving my community and all of you. Thank you for loving me – Cain Velasquez.”

What are your thoughts on Cain Velasquez’s statement. Are you one of his supporters or do you feel he’s just where he’s supposed to be?