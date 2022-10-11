Hasbulla set to corner Islam Makhachev for his lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Hasbulla will be in the corner of Islam Makhachev at UFC 280.

Makhachev is set to headline the pay-per-view card on October 22 in Abu Dhabi for the vacant lightweight title against Charles Oliveira. It’s a massive fight for Makhachev and he will have an interesting addition to his corner. Although Javier Mendez and Khabib Nurmagomedov will be in his corner, as usual, he will also have Hasbulla, according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Yes — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 9, 2022

“Yes,” Abdelaziz tweeted in a response asking if Hasbulla will be in Islam Makhachev’s corner at UFC 280.

It is a bit of a surprise to see Hasbulla in his corner, but he is close with that camp and also recently signed a five-year deal with the UFC.

“This is a blast from the face! Hasbulla signed a five year contract with UFC! So far in the plan – attending tournaments, media activity. We will not talk about the amounts in detail, but there they are such that many fighters do not get that much. Hasbulla signed 5-year contract with UFC! No fights yet, but…”

Dana White has also become a massive Hasbulla fan as he said any video Hasbulla has done has been super viral.

“So I’m going to tell you something. So the video that he sent saying ‘Dana White I’m coming to Abu Dhabi and UFC’, so when I posted that with me on the plane saying ‘I’m coming’, it’s the biggest post that I’ve ever posted.” White said. “I have 6.7 million followers on Instagram, 6.4 million people watched that video. Is that f*cking crazy?!”

As for Islam Makhachev, he’s earning the title shot riding a 10-fight winning streak and coming off a TKO win over Bobby Green. During the win streak, he also has stoppage wins over Dan Hooker, Drew Dober, and Thiago Moises among others.

What do you make of Hasbulla being in the corner of Islam Makhachev at UFC 280?

