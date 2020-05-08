A.J. McKee wants to box Floyd Mayweather after he becomes Bellator champ-champ

A.J. McKee is looking to become a champ-champ in Bellator and then go into boxing to challenge Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather has not boxed professionally since he defeated Conor McGregor in the summer of 2016. It was a highly-anticipated bout, and McKee thinks he can capture that same momentum.

Currently, McKee is 16-0 in MMA and in the semi-finals of the featherweight grand prix. He’s confident he will win the tournament and then go straight up to lightweight to claim the 155lbs belt as well.

“I’m going for that champ-champ s**t. The crazy part about it is I said I was going to be champ-champ before Conor McGregor even did it,” McKee said to BJPENN.com. “You go back to my interviews like five years ago, I said I was going to be a champion in two different divisions. Conor goes and does it and turns into this superman or something.”

For McKee, he knows just how good he’ll be in MMA and says it’s only a matter of time until he becomes a champ-champ in Bellator. Once he does that, the rising star wants to go into boxing and box Mayweather.

“S**t, who knows, after I get this 145 and 155-pound title, we might need to do a re-introduction between MMA and boxing. Floyd didn’t fight the best mixed martial artist, he fought the best entertainer. Now, here, the young upcoming mixed martial artist in myself, I’d love to test my skills against a top-level boxer,” he explained. “Who knows, that’s my goal, I always want to compete against the best. I’ve wanted to test out fighting with Floyd, why wouldn’t you? I’m trying to see if he is really that good.”

It seems unlikely Floyd Mayweather would box A.J. McKee anytime soon. But, people also thought Mayweather would never fight McGregor, so perhaps anything is possible.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/7/2020.