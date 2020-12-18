UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy says he will knock out Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, and Deontay Wilder if he fights them in a boxing match.

Hardy, one of the most controversial fighters in MMA due to domestic violence issues while he was a football player in the NFL, takes on Marcin Tybura this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 17. It’s the last UFC card of the year and Hardy will look to end his 2020 on a high note with a victory over the veteran Tybura. Though the fight is very close on paper, Hardy is already looking past Tybura and into his future, where he sees himself in the boxing ring.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the fight with Tybura in Las Vegas, Hardy confirmed he wants to make the move to boxing and says he will knock out Fury, Joshua, and Wilder.

“After I get done shutting this down, handling my MMA business, I want to venture into the boxing realm. I’m trying to holler at Dana (White). Hopefully, we can get some fights in the Zuffa Boxing world, Top Rank, Al Haymon – somebody come holler at this dude because I definitely want to go over there and knock out ‘The Gypsy King,’ make light work of that English cat Joshua, or whatever it is, ‘Cry-baby Bomber.’ We’ll knock all those guys out, man. Of course, you know I’m going to work for it. It’s an aspiration I think will come true real fast, and I can’t wait for it,” Hardy said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Hardy is just one of many MMA fighters who are calling out boxers these days in an effort to make big money. In the case of Hardy, it seems like he is interested in working with either the UFC or boxing promoters to make his dream of boxing these heavyweights come true. Of course, it remains to be seen if any of those guys would be interested in Hardy.

How do you think Greg Hardy would fare in the world of boxing?